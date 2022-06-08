Northwest Southwest Cameroon Shelter Cluster Position Paper on Minimum Expenditure Basket (June 8, 2022)

A minimum expenditure basket (MEB) “requires the identification and quantification of basic needs items and services that can be monetized and are accessible in adequate quality through local markets and services. Items and services included in an MEB are those that households in a given context are likely to prioritize, on a regular or seasonal basis. An MEB is inherently multi-sectoral and based on the average cost of the items composing the basket. It can be calculated for various sizes of households.”

The Shelter Cluster through assessments conducted during the first quarter of 2022 and through its strategy update has identified the sectoral elements of what a household may need to spend monthly to live with dignity and meet their basic needs and human rights. It is important to remember that the MEB forms only one component of the formula for coming up with the transfer value and is typically representing the existing needs in the form of a monetary monthly cost. Not all elements of a traditional shelter response fit the classical definition of an MEB as not all costs are seasonal and reoccurring. Nevertheless, a person who has just experienced damage to their shelters may have extraordinary costs imposed on their ability to meet their basic needs. Looking on the surface of basic needs, the basic needs approach implies that the Shelter Cluster should “systematically define minimum costs, thresholds and income levels for the construction or maintenance of affordable shelter, and purchasing of other shelter-related goods and services.”

Beyond this basic needs approach, the shelter sector also relies heavily on the concept of a capabilities approach, which highlights that conflict deprives affected populations of their ability to provide shelter solutions for themselves and that money alone will not be sufficient to meet their needs. It requires Shelter Cluster partners to remember that shelter is a process and not a product-oriented sector. Partners should consult with communities and attempt to foster beneficiaries’ ownership of their shelter solutions based on local building practices.

The critical markets for the shelter response in the Northwest and Southwest regions are commodity markets which include the essential household items including the minimum standard NFI kit and construction materials, housing or rental markets, construction labour, and services (utilities). As advised by ECHO, multi-purpose cash (MPC) could be considered to cover reoccurring costs such as rent and utilities, but are not as appropriate for one-off costs such as construction. The Shelter Cluster and ECHO strongly require technical assistance, capacity building and monitoring to accompany any activity where cash may be used to meet a shelter need, and partners who do not have adequate shelter capacity on their teams should liaise with the Shelter Cluster to meet this gap. USAID’s Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) says that MPC may target shelter needs such as rent, utilities, and fuel for various purposes, but that cash for shelter repair should be considered a full intervention under the Shelter sector given its expense and the requirement for technical assistance.

The following is a review of each of the scenarios of costs that the minimum expenditure basket for the shelter sector should take into account.