North West/South West: Crisis in the Making - Updated as of 08 June 2018

Historically rooted grievances morphed into violent confrontation, affecting the majority of children

Since October 2016*,

• At least 425 people killed, including 142 civilians, as a result of violent confrontation, attacks on the security forces and attacks against civilians

• Some 600 people arrested including unknown number of children

• Some 21,200 asylum seekers crossed over to Nigeria seeking refuge**, while 160,000 people are internally displaced***

• At least 58 schools have been damaged and at least 32,900 children out of school in NW/SW****

Background and Situational Analysis

• Since October 2016, historically rooted frustrations among the NW/SW Anglophone population morphed into political demands, leading to protests and strikes. On 1 October 2017, secessionists declared an independence of the putative state of Ambazonia, leading to further deterioration of the conflict.

• Burning of school buildings and threats to children and parents not to attend schools resulted in the deprivation of access to education for children, with many schools closed since November 2016. This situation led to the exacerbation of many child protection risks that existed prior to the conflict.

• The violent confrontation escalated in the 2nd quarter of 2018, making it the deadliest since the crisis started in 2016 with 229 deaths recorded in April and May 2018 only with civilians taking the highest toll of 77. Incidents of kidnapping continues, with a new trend of targeting school personnel (4 personnel kidnapped since March 2018).

• On 1 June 2018, UNICEF issued a joint statement with UNESCO calling for the immediate release of all school personnel kidnapped, and condemning the destruction of schools and attacks on education personnel.

• Due to the military operations, at least 52 villages had been either partially or totally destroyed, causing massive displacements across Anglophone regions.

Emergency Response Plan For North West and South West Regions

• A funding appeal was launched on 27 May 2018 to respond to the needs of estimated 160,000 IDPs in the NW/SW.

• The total budget is $15.1M to cover the needs in Shelter/NFIs, Food Security, Health, Protection, WASH and Education for the initial response of 3 months.

• Estimated 80% of the IDPs have found refuge in the forest, while the rest are found in the urban and peri-urban settings.

• Priority needs identified during the inter-agency assessment in March 2018 include shelter, health, education and food.

Response Efforts Underway

• Partnership agreements in the process of finalization for the following activities:

• Setting up child friendly spaces for recreational and educational activities with Radio Education Program providing lessons on numeracy and literacy.

• Distribution of WASH kits and mosquito nets to those hiding in the forests as well as rehabilitation of destroyed water facility.

• Nutritional screening for all IDPs • Cash-based intervention for the IDPs and vulnerable families in the town where services are available.