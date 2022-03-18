North & South West Regions of Cameroon: Monthly Response Monitoring Report (February 2022)

Summary of the response

Activities include assistance with accessing civil documentation, provision of legal assistance, detention monitoring, sensitization with judicial authorities on access to justice, as well as rights awareness. Child protection partners assist children and caregivers with prevention, sensitization and awareness activities, as well as to provide individual assistance to children victims of violence and abuse. To respond to the most pressing risks and needs, the actors prevent future risks of violence, exploitation and abuse through community-based child protection mechanisms. GBV actors implement prevention activities at the community level including with crisis-affected population, local, traditional and religious leaders. GBV actors focus on strengthening the capacity of service providers including those of regional state systems. Key response includes social and economic empowerment, skills development and material assistance; multisectoral response and distribution of rape kits to survivors. Partners continue running women and girls safe spaces.