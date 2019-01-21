21 Jan 2019

Nigerian refugees fleeing to Cameroon cannot be sent back

Report
from Norwegian Refugee Council
Published on 21 Jan 2019 View Original

Statement by Eric Batonon, Nigeria Country Director for the Norwegian Refugee Council:

“The Norwegian Refugee Council calls for Nigerian and Cameroonian authorities to provide immediate assistance to thousands of Nigerian civilians fleeing violence. Last week, UNHCR reported that more than 9000 Nigerians had crossed to Cameroon where they were denied refuge following a deadly attack against the town of Rann, in northeast Nigeria. The forced return of civilians to areas of violence is a breach of international and regional agreements, such as the Tripartite Agreement, that guarantee the protection and human rights of forcibly displaced persons.

The authorities on both sides of the border should provide necessary assistance and safety for the displaced people and allow aid workers to assist.

The Norwegian Refugee Council is deeply concerned by the recent violence. Currently, there is no aid organisation left in Rann to make an accurate assessment of the humanitarian needs and of the number of people remaining in the town”

