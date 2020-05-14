Newsletter January - March 2020: COVID-19 : Doctors Without Borders supports response in Cameroon

Since the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in early March, the virus has spread rapidly and all the regions of Cameroon are now affected by the pandemic, placing the country among the most affected in Africa.

This pandemic is an additional challenge for the country, which is already marked by violence in the far-north, northwest and southwest regions.

While continuing its medical interventions in these conflictridden regions, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has launched activities to support the fight against COVID-19 in Cameroon.

At the heart of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Cameroon has emerged as one of the countries with the highest number of cases in sub-Saharan Africa. Since the announcement of the first confirmed patient on March 5th the number of infections has increased rapidly, surpassing 1,000 confirmed cases by the end of April.

This pandemic is spreading at a time when the country is facing major humanitarian challenges. For several years, the ongoing conflict in north-eastern Nigeria and violence in north-western and south-western Cameroon have led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, caused an upsurge in humanitarian needs and drastically reduced access to care in these regions, which have become particularly vulnerable.