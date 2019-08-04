04 Aug 2019

More Than 100 Rescued Migrants Stranded in Cameroon

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 03 Aug 2019 View Original
© Moki Kindzeka, VOA
Stranded migrants in Ebodje, Cameroon, Aug 3, 2019.
© Moki Kindzeka, VOA

By Moki Edwin Kindzeka

EBODJE, SOUTHERN CAMEROON - More than 100 migrants from Togo, Burkina Faso, Nigeria and Benin are stranded in Cameroon after they were rescued by the central African state's military from their capsizing vessel in the Atlantic Ocean. The migrants, who are calling on their governments for help, say they do not have food or money.

One-hundred-seventeen men, women and children lie on the bare floor at the government school in Ebodje, a Cameroon village on the west coast of Africa near the Atlantic Ocean.

Christian Djongo, village chief of Ebodje, says officials have been looking after the unexpected visitors for five days.

He says on July 29, his community joined the Cameroon military to save the lives of the migrants from the sea. He says immediately after removing them from their vessel that was almost capsizing, the community gave them clothing, coffee and food. He says townspeople are now hoping for assistance from the government because they no longer have food for the stranded migrants.

They say their vessel, nicknamed Ave Maria, left Ghana for Gabon and Equatorial Guinea, and had on board 65 people from Burkina Faso, 41 from Togo, a man from Nigeria, three people from Benin and seven crew members from Ghana. There were 43 women and 24 children.

The vessel ran out of fuel at sea in Cameroon territorial waters and was rescued after several hours by the Rapid Intervention Battalion of Cameroon's military and fishermen.

Witnesses said some migrants dove into the sea in an attempt to swim to safety and were rescued by local fishermen.

No deaths were reported but since the ordeal, the vessel's crew is requesting additional payment from passengers to refuel the boat and most of the migrants say they can't pay.

Twenty-seven-year-old Burkinabe migrant Ali Rachid says he was struggling to find his way to Spain through Equatorial Guinea.

He says it is easier to travel to Spain through Equatorial Guinea because the central African state enjoys good diplomatic relations with its former colonial master and the two countries have Spanish as their official language. He says from Spain, he has dreams of traveling to any other European country.

Thirty-two-year-old Benin migrant Raoul Amadi says he left Ghana for Gabon, where he was told by a relative who had been there for five months that he could get a job as an electrician. He says after observing the difficult conditions they went through at sea, he now wants to return home.

Amadi says he no longer wants to continue with the vessel and is pleading with his government to help him and his peers to return home.

Leonie Legouda, a resident of Ebodji, says since the migrants arrived in his village, life has become more difficult.

"Their presence here is a nuisance to the whole community. They are harvesting our crops and stealing our fowl and goats. They should leave now," Legouda said.

Most of the migrants had no travel documents, but were identified through national identity cards. Some of the travelers want to return to their countries of origin, while others want to go to Ghana. Cameroon's military says it has opened an investigation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.