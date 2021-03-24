Listen to Us: Adolescent Girls in North West South West Cameroon on Conflict and COVID-19 is the result of a multi-sectoral needs assessment exercise focusing on the rights and needs of adolescents living in the Anglophone territories of North West South West (NWSW) Cameroon. Conducted under extremely challenging circumstances, the assessment used innovative methods pioneered by Plan International to capture the voices of adolescent girls and young women, alongside adolescent boys, young men and their parents and caregivers. It spoke directly to adolescent girls themselves, in particular adolescent girls who are mothers, pregnant, or married, whose ideas, and needs, are often ignored.

The NWSW regions of Cameroon have been engulfed in crisis since late 2016, yet this conflict, and its impacts on adolescents, have received limited attention from the international community. This report, which gives adolescents the space to voice their concerns and priorities can be used to engage with states, donors and other humanitarian actors on this neglected crisis and highlight what needs to be done to address adolescents’ needs, rights and aspirations.

Plan International Cameroon is operating in nine of the thirteen divisions of the North-West and South-West Regions. It has had a long term presence in Bamenda since 1996 and has over the past years been obliged to shift its long-term development programme into a more humanitarian oriented response, targeting vulnerable and at-risk children and adolescents – in particular girls in crisis – as well as IDPs, host communities and returnees affected by the crisis. Plan International responds in the following sectors: Child Protection in Emergency, prevention of sexual and gender-based violence, WASH, Education in Emergencies, Food Security and Nutrition, Livelihood and Shelter.