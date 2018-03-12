12 Mar 2018

Lessons learned from 2017 multipupose cash pilot project in Cameroon, 27 February 2018

Report
from Catholic Relief Services, World Food Programme, International Rescue Committee, Plan International
Published on 27 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (88.06 KB)

What

In 2017, with the support from the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), WFP and partners piloted, for the very fisrst time in Cameroon, a multipurpose cash project to address both food and non-food needs of displaced populations in the Far North region, particularly in logone and Chari Division. This allowed greater flexibility in meeting beneficiary needs in terms of health, food, hygiene and sanitation, while promoting livelihood opportunities.

The main objective of the multipurpose cash project was to assist the most vulnerable categories of IDPs, prevent vulnerable families from resorting to negative coping strategies and ensure the immediate response to cover the basic needs of IDPs lefts without the means to maintain their livelihoods. The pilot targeted the newly displaced population in the Logone and Chari, living in difficult area to be reach due to insecurity, who had not received any assistance before. Division registered the highest concentration of new IDPs in critical need of humanitarian assistance.

Where

The multipurpose cash pilot was implemented in the Logone and Chari division, in the Far North. The Districts covered were: Fotokol; Makary, Goulfey, Maltam and Kousseri.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.