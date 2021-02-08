LESPLAY Pilot Report

Pilot highlights

The pilot justified SODEI's principled position about young people as having the ability to tap into their unique potentials and make a difference for themselves and communities when given the chance. The pilot also highlighted the importance of alternative and creative ways of acquiring and using knowledge, and the significance of after-school learning support for young people in general, and specifically for those facing challenging circumstances. According to participants' testimonies, LESPLAY provided a useful opportunity for them to continue learning, follow up effectively with schoolwork during school disruptions, and learn new and useful economic skills. Participants took part in a series of workshops where they acquired new creative skills in arts and craft, learned about rights and important thematic issues such as the environment, gender equality, gender-based violence, etc. Over 50 children benefited directly from the pilot project in 2020 and about 500 more indirect beneficiaries.

In total the pilot hosted 30+ LESPLAY workshops at our center, paid 8 visits to schools, other CSOs and the local community to deliver LESPLAY. One of the biggest achievements of the pilot was the observation of a change in the young participants' perceptions about their potentials, and their desire to learn new useful skills and be engaged in youth and community development activities. Another important achievement was the empowerment of young people by providing a platform where their voices, ideas and understandings of events and surroundings are fully taken into consideration.

Lack of funding limited our ability to explore the full potential of the project, hence a limited impact. For instance, we could not afford the equipment to engage children in creative arts using modern tools. Equipment such as tablets and software are needed for modern creative arts and design. We also lacked sufficient financial resources to purchase material and tools for craftwork. Our ability to visit more schools and local communities was also limited because of lack of financial resources.

Your support will enable us to continue engaging children in LESPALY activities and expanding the platform. The year 2020 has been a difficult one with the effects of COVID-19 adding more stress to a community already devastated by a protracted conflict. We believe this project provides a unique opportunity for children affected by crisis and for those from disadvantaged backgrounds. With your support, we will continue to support them and provide them with the tools need to discover their 'sparks' and develop their unique potentials.