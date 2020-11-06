Cameroon + 3 more
Impact of Covid-19 on youth in the Lake Chad Region
This report seeks to highlight the effects of the pandemic on young people, and how they are facing their future. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, people living in humanitarian contexts are particularly vulnerable to the pandemic and will continue to feel the post-pandemic impacts. For people living in areas with weak health systems, disrupted social support networks, and ongoing conflict and instability, the coronavirus is an additional crisis that they have to face and adapt to.