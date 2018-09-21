'Imagine in five years': how education became a casualty of Cameroon's war

by Sam Stone in Douala and Yaoundé

As schools close their doors amid the ongoing anglophone crisis, families in Cameroon are growing ever more anxious about what the future holds for their children

If Simon had the chance to tell his class about his summer holidays, the seven-year-old Simon would no doubt mention the large tarpaulin sack that for almost four months served as his sleeping bag and his magic carpet.

