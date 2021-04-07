The humanitarian community appeals to all stakeholders to join forces to address the humanitarian needs in Cameroon

The funding of the Humanitarian Response Plan will allow humanitarian organizations to provide humanitarian assistance to three million people in need of urgent aid in 2021.

Yaoundé, 7 April 2021 – Today, the Minister of Territorial Administration (MINAT), Mr. Paul Atanga Nji, and the Humanitarian Coordinator in Cameroon, Mr. Matthias Z. Naab, launched the 2021 Cameroon Humanitarian Response Plan. This plan aims to provide lifesaving assistance, reduce the vulnerability of people affected by crises and support communities to become more resilient to withstand future shocks.

Cameroon continues to be affected by three protection crises and concurrent, complex humanitarian situations. In 2021 there are 4.4 million people in need of humanitarian assistance in the country because of insecurity, diminished coping capacities and lack of access to basic services.

The violence in the Far North, North-West and South-West regions, the insecurity in the Central African Republic and Nigeria – that have led to the arrival of thousands of refugees in the East, Adamawa, North and Far North regions – and the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevention measures on public and private revenues have substantially increased the population’s vulnerabilities.

“With over 320,000 internally displaced persons in the Far North region, as a result of the conflict, Cameroon is the second most affected country by the Lake Chad crisis after Nigeria. Providing humanitarian assistance, sustainable support for vulnerable women, children and men and identifying durable solutions for those displaced, remains a top priority for the humanitarian community. It will help people retain their dignity and build their resilience”, said Mr. Naab.

In 2020, the humanitarian response in Cameroon continued to be underfunded with only 50 per cent of the Humanitarian Response Plan funded. If the chronic underfunding of the humanitarian response in Cameroon is not addressed, several million people will continue to be left without vital humanitarian assistance and protection, further deepening their vulnerabilities.

