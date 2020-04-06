Guidance Note on GBV interventionin the outbreak of COVID-19 in Cameroon - GBV Sub-Sector

In 2020, humanitarian needs in Cameroon remain acute with 3.9 million people in need of emergency assistance resulted from Boko Haram related crisis in the Far-North Region, the situation of over 270,000 vulnerable refugees from the Central African Republic in Cameroon’s eastern regions, and the ongoing socio-political crisis in the North West and South West (NWSW) regions. In November 2017, the socio-political crisis in the North West and South West regions turned into an armed conflict with major humanitarian impact. Almost 680,000 Cameroonian are now internally displaced due to this conflict in addition to some 204,000 returnees and 52,000 refugees in Nigeria. The majority (52%) of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) are women and children. The displaced communities have acute needs for protection, food, shelter/NFI, water and sanitation as well as access to health and education. Various assessments1 have revealed that most of the humanitarian needs have a direct impact on women and girls’ protection against Gender Based Violence (GBV).