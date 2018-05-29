Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 29 May 2018

Cameroon

The education system continues to be targeted in the Anglophone crisis. Schools have been attacked, looted or burned down in Southwest and Northwest regions, and fear of attacks is reducing attendance. Several schools have remained closed for the past two academic years, and exams due to take place between May and June are being disrupted. An estimated 42,500 displaced children face difficulties accessing education.

Go to Cameroon page

Libya

Escalation of fighting in Derna since 15 May has caused significant displacement within the city: estimates of the number of displaced range between 1,800 and 4,300. Over 100,000 affected people are in need of medicines and health assistance, cash, fuel, and food items. No humanitarian supplies have entered Derna since 31 March.

Go to Libya page

Sudan

Armed conflict continues to drive internal displacement in Sudan’s Jebel Marra region. Fighting last week between Sudanese government forces and the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) took place in the Gubo, Kor and Alnaqi areas, southern Jebel Marra, resulting in the destruction of villages and displacement. An estimated 3,000 people fled to Karlanbaj village, in East Jebel Marra locality.

Go to Sudan page

Updated: 29/05/2018

Next GEO updated on Tuesday 5 June 2018