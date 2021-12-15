GIEWS Country Brief: Cameroon 15-December-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

In the unimodal rainfall northern areas, harvesting of the 2021 millet and sorghum crops was completed in November. In Far North Region, localized dry weather conditions at the beginning of the season in May and June delayed sowing activities, resulting in a reduction of the area planted. In central and southern areas, the 2021 secondary season maize crop was planted in October under overall favourable weather conditions and will be harvested in January 2022. According to satellite‑based imagery, as of mid‑November, vegetation conditions were near the average levels in these areas (ASI image).

Persistent insecurity in Far North, Northwest and Southwest regions, coupled with restrictive measures implemented across the country to control the COVID‑19 pandemic, continues to affect agricultural activities and limiting farmers’ access to inputs and fields, with a negative impact on 2021 crop production.

Prices of locally produced maize increased between May and August 2021, and remained stable or decreased slightly since September. However, in November, prices were slightly above the levels of a year before, mainly due to the reduced domestic production. Similarly, prices of imported rice remained at high levels in recent months due to the impact of constraints related to COVID‑19 on the global supply chain, which resulted in low imports.

Over 2.4 million people estimated to be severely food insecure in late2021

According to the latest Cadre Harmonisé (CH) analysis, conducted in October 2021, about 2.43 million people (9 percent of the total population) were estimated to be severely food insecure (CH Phase 3 [Crisis] or above) between September and December 2021. This mainly results from the impacts of Boko Haram incursions in Far North Region, the socio‑political unrest in Northwest and Southwest regions and COVID‑19‑related economic shocks, which disrupted trade flows and agricultural practices, deteriorated livelihoods and displaced people.