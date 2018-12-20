20 Dec 2018

A generation of unschooled Cameroonians, another generation of conflict?

Published on 19 Dec 2018

Arison Tamfu Freelancer journalist based in central Africa

“As we trekked, they kept on telling us that they don’t want us to go to school again,” says 15-year-old Martha Lum, four weeks after being released by the armed gunmen who kidnapped her along with 78 other children and staff members in Cameroon.

Lum’s story is becoming common across the country’s Northwest and Southwest regions, where the conflict between anglophone separatists and francophone armed forces that’s claimed hundreds of lives has made schools a battlefield.

