17 May 2019

Gender-based violence: Financial independence and economic empowerment key to survivors' recovery

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 May 2019 View Original
© UN Women/Ryan Brown
© UN Women/Ryan Brown

An upsurge in violence and insecurity in several regions of Cameroon have triggered a spike in humanitarian needs. Around 4.3 million people need emergency assistance, marking a 30 per cent increase compared to 2018. Violence and forced displacement have dramatically affected the lives of women and children. Gender based violence is on a sharp increase. In some regions, up to 80% of children are out of school. Women and girls are more exposed than ever to the risks of refoulement, abuse, abduction, separation, forced recruitment, arbitrary detention, domestic violence, and sexual and economic exploitation.

Funds from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) play a vital role in ensuring that the specific needs of women and girls, who are disproportionately affected by crises, are at the front and centre of humanitarian response. In 2018, CERF helped preserve the health and protection of women and girls that had survived gender-based violence, providing them with immediate health and psychosocial support – including provision of equipment and medicines for safe deliveries, reproductive health and clean delivery kits, gender-specific sanitation facilities, community awareness sessions on GBV, referrals systems for survivors, counseling, emergency obstetric care and much more.

Read more on UNOCHA.

