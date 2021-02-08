Focus Group Discussion report: Child Protection Needs in South-West Cameroon, December 2020

Introduction

1.1 Situation context

Since its independence in 1960, Cameroon has been facing socio-political issues in the anglophone North West (NW) and South West (SW) regions. In late 2016, local lawyers and teachers mobilised over demands for respect of the region’s Anglophone educational and judicial systems. This escalated into armed confrontations, with the proliferation of non-state armed groups (NSAG) and the deployment of governmental military forces. This ongoing conflict has led to a complex humanitarian emergency with 2.3 million people in need in 2020 (OCHA), including more than one million school-aged children1 . The growing humanitarian needs have been enhanced by the COVID-19 outbreak, affecting the entire territory of Cameroon.