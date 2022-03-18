Far North Region of Cameroon: Monthly Response Monitoring Report (January 2022)

Summary of the response

Protection response concentrates into the most affected divisions of Mayo Sava, Mayo Tsanaga and Logone-and-Chari. Protection actors advocate for the reinforcement of the security of civilians; and strengthening of the community-based approach. Partners implement activities of sensitizations on legal rights and obligations and individual legal assistance, including on civil documentation. Child protection actors assist children and caregivers with mental health and psychosocial support, individual case-management, and community awareness. GBV interventions are articulated around the provision of multisectoral care to GBV survivors, access to livelihoods and life skills building activities.

Prevention is done through large-scale awareness campaigns in order to strengthen community ownership of GBV risks. HLP partners provide legal assistance on cases of forced eviction, secondary occupation and other land disputes. They implement awareness raising on rights and obligations with local administrative and traditional authorities, and communities themselves.