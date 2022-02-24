Far North Cameroon Emergency (Reporting period: 5 to 18 February 2022)

In Chad, relocations are due to resume in the coming days after being paused during the reporting period. A third relocation site is being identified in collaboration with the authorities.

In Far North Cameroon, the preparation of the Bogo relocation site is making good progress. The protection needs assessment confirms the difficult living conditions and protection needs of IDPs.

The Level 1 emergency which had been declared for Cameroon is due to lapse on 25 February, yet funding for the response remains critically low.

KEY INDICATORS

6,665 refugees registered in Chad Ongoing individual registration at Guilmey and Kalambari camp (started on 10 and 18 January respectively), as of 17 February.

92% IDPs without civil documentation Percentage of adults in Logone and Chari division,

Far North Cameroon, who do not have an identity card. 97% of IDPs declared that their civil documentation was lost or destroyed during the flight.