Far North Cameroon Emergency (Reporting period: 18 March to 22 April 2022)

In Far North Cameroon, the first Joint Committee for Peace and Social Cohesion has been established in Logone-Birni district.

A new site to set up a third refugee camp has been identified in Chad.

So far, close to 12,000 refugees have been relocated and nearly 11,000 individually registered. 88% are women and children.

Efforts to ensure the sustainability of the assistance provided are underway in Cameroon and Chad, through the solarization of boreholes.

Operational Context

Security situation

■ Following incidents of cattle theft at the end of March, the local authorities of Logone-Birni district held a working session with their Chadian counterparts, to reduce and appease inter-communal tensions.

■ In a context of growing global food insecurity worsened by chronic underfunding, refugees at Kalambari camp in Chad expressed concerns about the availability and quantity of food distributed in early April. Refugees continue to receive half-rations due to funding shortages across the region.