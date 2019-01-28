Emergency humanitarian response project for food security, shelter, health and child protection in Babungo-Ndop, Ngoketunja Division in the north-west region of Cameroon

CONTEXT OF THE PROJECT

The South and North West crisis in Cameroon locally termed the Anglophone crisis that start in 2016 and escalated as an arm conflict in 2017 till date between government forces and local activist has resulted to massive displacement of families, offices, houses destruction of roads of violent, burning of villages, schools, health facilities, offices, houses, destruction of roads bridges loss of lives etc. Has equally resulted to violent and insecurity has increased immensely such that thousands of people in all the divisions and communities of the North West are evacuating and displacing to other communities neighbouring cities and other nations for refuge.

The effects of this crisis provoked COHEB International to secure a 50 hectares land and is carrying out an humanitarian response project since 2017 in Babungo village, in Ngoketunja Division. Babungo village is among one of the few villages in North West Region that has not been much affected by the crisis and is presently hosting more than a thousand IDPs that have flee from neighbouring communities classified as red zones. Babungo is sharing com-mon boundaries with the DANWARA Tea Estate, Below in Boyo Division, Oku in Bui Division, Baba1, Bamunka, Bamising and Bamali villages in the Ngoketunja Division and remains the only safe hide for those who are not able to run from Boyo, Bui and Ngoketunja Division to big cities for safety.

For the past two years we have been carrying out food security demonstration farm and building infrastructures to host IDPs in the knowledge of both the government and the re-sistant fighter in a peaceful atmosphere. Project side in Babungo village is situated six kilometers from Bamunka-Ndop along the ring road from Bamenda leading to Banso. this project has an objective to build shelter for about 1000 IDPs, develop a 45 hectares humanitarian agro-pastoral plantation for food security to IDPs and host population, temporal humanitarian entrepreneurial and vocational training structures and equipment to train IDPs on how to farm and transform agro-pastoral products to fight poverty and reintegrate them in the society in future, temporal health facility and orphanage for IDPs and orphans.

Convinced that, emergency entrepreneurial vocational and humanitarian care and training will highly contribute to respond to the on-going crisis and shall raise emergency professionals entrepreneurs, with great skills in development and transformation dynamics in agro-pastoral activities to create their own small enterprises in future, will help fight health and food crisis, alleviate poverty, food security reduce unemployment, and redevelop their communities even after the crisis. COHEB International is about 70% ready now to start identifying and welcoming IDPs to the project site. With the contribution and support of the humanitarian community, we will be able to provide shelter, food security, and promote agriculture, provide humanitarian assistance and Health assistance to IDPS and host communities, train IDPs with entrepreneurial capacities to fight poverty, Health and Food crises. Find attached below some of our agro-pastoral activities and demonstration farms.