FACTS & FIGURES

More than 775,500 Cameroonians have fled to other parts of Cameroon for safety (IOM)

Cameroon hosts more than 400,000 refugees from Nigeria and the Central African Republic (UNHCR)

More than 1.3 million people are at risk of food shortages (Cadre Harmonisé, October to December 2019)

EU humanitarian funding crisis:

€17.8 million in 2019

€119.5 million since 2013