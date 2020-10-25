Doctors Without Borders Responds to school shooting in Kumba, South-West Cameroon

Following this morning’s school shooting in Kumba, South-West Cameroon, Doctors Without Borders launched a mass casualty plan, responding with our ambulance service and surgical care in the Presbyterian General Hospital (PGH), Kumba.

“This attack, which saw children gunned down while attending school, was a reprehensible and indecent act. Civilian structures including schools and hospitals must not be targets.” Alberto Jodra Marcos, Emergency Coordinator

Doctors Without Borders received a total of ten patients between the ages of 10 and 15. Of these patients, five were referred to other hospitals for specialist treatment through our ambulance service; four continue to receive treatment in PGH; and tragically, one patient was pronounced dead on arrival.

“As a medical humanitarian organisation we lament the tragic loss of life in the Kumba community. This attack, which saw children gunned down while attending school, was a reprehensible and indecent act. Civilian structures including schools and hospitals must not be targets,” said Alberto Jodra Marcos, Emergency Coordinator for Doctors Without Borders in South-West Cameroon.