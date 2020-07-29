Distance Learning:

Capacity To Deliver in the NWSW

Introduction

In Cameroon, all 31,851 schools across the country affecting 7,000,000 students of all ages1 , have been temporarily closed from the 18th of March 2020, in an attempt to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the North West and South West (NWSW), the hard-gained progress in access to learning, over the last year, has been reversed by the Covid-19. It has interrupted the continuous learning for 575,000 (281,750 girls) children. This includes 235,000 (115,150 girls) students from public schools and about 340,000 (166,600 girls) learners from community centers. In both regions, an estimated 1,033,000 (506,170 girls) school aged children are out of schools2 due to the dual emergencies, COVID-19 and conflict3 .

Extended school closures may cause not only loss of learning in the short-term, but also further loss in human capital and diminished economic opportunities in the long-term. To help mitigate the loss of learning, many countries are pursuing options to utilize remote learning to manage and cope with the crisis4 . The closure of schools and learning centres in Cameroon will continue for next few months. During this period, the best available mode of providing education is distance learning. With this backdrop, the Education Cluster, in the NWSW of Cameroon, conducted an online survey to map the capacity of partners to provide distance learning in response to Covid-19. A total of 22 partners responded to the online survey conducted during the period of 26 March - 8 April 2020.

Distance Learning

Distance education or learning is simply a way of studying in which students do not attend schools or learning centres physically but learn from where they live. Traditionally, this usually involved correspondence courses wherein the student corresponded with the school via post. Today, it involves online and offline education. A distance learning program can be completely distance learning, or a combination of distance learning and traditional classroom instruction (called hybrid or blended). Massive open online courses (MOOCs), offering large-scale interactive participation and open access through the World Wide Web or other network technologies, are recent educational modes in distance education. Several other terms (distributed learning, elearning, m-learning, online learning, virtual classroom etc.) are used roughly synonymously with distance education5 .

Distance learning includes, not limited to, radio education programme, Television (TV) education programme, online learning, SMS, mobile technology and social media supported learning, printed ‘take-home’ and home-based learning. In the NWSW, the distance learning solutions include radio programmes, e-learning, tablet and computer-based learning