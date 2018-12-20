Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 20 December 2018 - Cameroon

(excerpt)

Cameroon

On Cameroon, our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that the needs have been growing steadily in the south-west and north-west regions of Cameroon this year, with insecurity leading to nearly 440,000 people being internally displaced. Aid workers are ramping up their response but are impeded by lack of funding. As of last month, only 35 per cent of the $15.2 million needed for the crisis in the south-west and north-west had been provided. As of today, only 39 per cent of the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Cameroon… only 39 per cent of the $318 million needed had been funded, making it one of the lowest-funded emergencies.