20 Dec 2018

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 20 December 2018 - Cameroon

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original

(excerpt)

Cameroon

On Cameroon, our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that the needs have been growing steadily in the south-west and north-west regions of Cameroon this year, with insecurity leading to nearly 440,000 people being internally displaced. Aid workers are ramping up their response but are impeded by lack of funding. As of last month, only 35 per cent of the $15.2 million needed for the crisis in the south-west and north-west had been provided. As of today, only 39 per cent of the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan for Cameroon… only 39 per cent of the $318 million needed had been funded, making it one of the lowest-funded emergencies.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.