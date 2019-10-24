24 Oct 2019

CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 24 October 2019

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 24 Oct 2019 View Original

Cameroon

Since 28 September, the rainy season in Cameroon has caused mass flooding in the departments Logone-et-Chari and Mayo-Dany, Far North region.

Across 3 cities, more than 50,000 people have been evacuated, including 20,000 who have lost their homes. Crops and public infrastructure, such as roads and WASH facilities, have all been affected. Access is constrained as responders must rely on boats to reach communities in need...

Read more about Cameroon

Somalia

Riverine and flash flooding has affected populations in middle and lower Juba, Bay, lower and middle Shabelle, and Hiraan states.

The number of people affected is expected to be high; initial 186,000 people have been displaced so far in the worst affected areas. The impact of the rains will have on food security is not yet clear...

Read more about Somalia

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.