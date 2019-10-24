CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 24 October 2019

Cameroon

Since 28 September, the rainy season in Cameroon has caused mass flooding in the departments Logone-et-Chari and Mayo-Dany, Far North region.

Across 3 cities, more than 50,000 people have been evacuated, including 20,000 who have lost their homes. Crops and public infrastructure, such as roads and WASH facilities, have all been affected. Access is constrained as responders must rely on boats to reach communities in need...

Somalia

Riverine and flash flooding has affected populations in middle and lower Juba, Bay, lower and middle Shabelle, and Hiraan states.

The number of people affected is expected to be high; initial 186,000 people have been displaced so far in the worst affected areas. The impact of the rains will have on food security is not yet clear...

