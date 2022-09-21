CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 21 September 2022

Cameroon

The school year has started on 5 September, but thousands of children have been unable to return to class in the Northwest and Southwest regions because of the lockdown imposed by some separatist groups who ordered the closure of public schools until 1 October. The intensification of attacks by armed separatist groups since early September is also forcing people (including students and teachers) to flee to safer areas, hampering access to education further. Although some separatist armed groups tolerate the resumption of classes in schools deemed to be in line with their ideology, many parents remain reluctant to send their children to school for fear of abduction and attacks on teachers, students, and parents. Two out of three schools were non-operational in 2021 in the Northwest and Southwest regions, affecting more than 700,000 students -- a trend that is likely to worsen with the recent attacks on school facilities.

South Sudan

Flooding in Aweil East, Aweil South, Aweil Municipality, and Aweil Centre counties (Northern Bhar el Ghazal state), following heavy rainfall in July--August, has affected at least 225,000 people (latest estimates by state authorities suggest over 800,000 people were affected in all state counties) and displaced around 84,000. 1,600 buildings were damaged, including homes and schools. Aweil East is the most affected, with 67,000 IDPs taking refuge within host communities in the same county. Of the 17,000 people displaced in Aweil South, Aweil Municipality, and Aweil Centre, some are living out in the open, under trees, and by roadsides, while others found refuge in schools and health centres. IDPs in the open are more susceptible to contracting malaria, pneumonia, or diarrhoea. At least 10,500 hectares of cropland were flooded, which could further worsen food insecurity. The people affected by flooding have needs across all sectors. Accessing some affected areas by road is difficult because of poor road conditions, worsened by flooding.

Syria

A cholera outbreak was declared by the Government of Syria on 10 September, and 14 related deaths were recorded since. Aleppo governorate is the most affected, with 11 deaths and over 150 confirmed cases as at 19 September (out of 200 reported nationwide). Between 25 August and 10 September, there were more than 930 cases of severe acute watery diarrhoea suspected to be cholera, around 70% of which were in Aleppo and 20% in Deir-ez-Zor governorate. The number of suspected cases increased to over 1,000 by 20 September. It is the first cholera outbreak in Syria since 2009. Health and WASH response is underway, but there still is a significant risk of spread of cholera in crowded IDP camps in the northwestern and northeastern regions. Severe shortages of water and water infrastructure damages throughout Syria have contributed to negative coping mechanisms, including non-hygienic practices and drinking and using unsafe water, which may have led to the outbreak.

