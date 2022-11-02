CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 02 November 2022

Cameroon

More than 150,000 people have been affected by flooding resulting from heavy rainfall and river overflow in the Far North region since August. Floods have destroyed over 18,000 homes and at least 27,400 hectares of fields. Water points and latrines were damaged and more than 5,800 cattle lost. School activities were disrupted as more than 126 schools were flooded, affecting more than 38,000 students. Mayo-Danay, Logone et Chari, and Mayo-Tsanaga are the most affected departments. Access to the affected areas is reduced due to flooded roads while the presence of hippos in the waterways discourages travel by boat. Thousands of people have been displaced to areas not affected by the floods with limited access to drinking water, latrines, and food. The majority of displaced people are with host families or in makeshift shelters in the open air. Most urgent needs include shelter, WASH, food, NFIs and healthcare.

Haiti

By August 2022, almost 114,000 people were living in displacement because of increased fighting between criminal gangs in Port-au-Prince (85% of total) and the 14 August 2021 earthquake in southern Haiti (15%). Gangs have rapidly expanded their territory in Haiti's capital since the assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse in July 2021. Between April and August 2022 alone, nearly 47,000 new IDPs were registered in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince because of violence, bringing the total number of IDPs there to nearly 88,000. 21,700 are accommodated in 36 spontaneous sites and 66,200 in 160 host communities. Water and sanitation needs are reported because of blockages at some fuel terminals, affecting movement of water trucks and the operation of electricity generators. Access to and availability of food is compromised by increased violence and inflation. Armed clashes, road blockades, and fuel shortages are hampering the mobility of humanitarian responders, further deteriorating the situation for IDPs in the capital and the south.

Philippines

Tropical Storm Nalgae/Paeng made landfall in the Philippines on 29 October and exited the Philippines Area of Responsibility on 31 October, leaving around 3.7 million people affected, 899,000 displaced, 112 killed, 103 injured, and 34 missing country-wide. 613,000 displaced people are staying with relatives or friends, while 286,000 took refuge in evacuation centres. The storm caused power interruptions for 4 million people and damaged at least 400 road sections and 100 bridges. 10,100 houses were either partially or completely damaged. 60,400 hectares of farmland were partially or completely damaged, affecting the livelihoods of 57,000 farmers. Compounded with the residual impact of September’s Typhoon Noru, the agricultural damage is likely to worsen existing food supply constraints and heighten food shortages in the country. The people affected need food, drinking water, sleeping kits, temporary shelters, hygiene kits and other non-food items, health assistance, psychosocial support, school supplies and temporary learning spaces for children to resume classes.

