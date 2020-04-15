COVID-19 Response Plan, Shelter Cluster – SW/NW regions, Cameroon (April 2020 – July 2020)

Introduction

People affected by humanitarian crises, particularly those displaced and/or living in camps and camp-like settings, are often faced with specific challenges and vulnerabilities that must be taken into consideration when planning for readiness and response operations for the COVID-19 outbreak. They are frequently neglected, stigmatized, and may face difficulties in accessing health services that are otherwise available to the general population. In the context of this Interim Guidance, the people in humanitarian situations affected by this guidance may include internally displaced persons (IDPs), host communities, asylum seekers, refugees and returnees, and migrants when in similar situations. While further adaptations might be needed for some population groups, including those living in slums this interim guidance is issued to assist field staff to immediately respond to urgent needs.

Objective

The main objective of this document is to guide shelter cluster humanitarian activities in ensuring that planning and operational response considers critical actions to minimize the transmission risk of COVID 19 to both the humanitarian workers and populations of concern.

The guidelines are in conjunction with WHO, IASC and UNHCR guidance and will be adapted to the context which also include geographical regions. The Global Shelter Cluster also has a dedicated page with resources from other agencies and field response plans for reference. (link: https://www.who.int/publications-detail/strategic-preparedness-and-respo...), and WHO Technical guidance for COVID-19 (https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus2019/technical...)