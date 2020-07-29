COVID-19: Impact on Education in the NWSW

COVID-19 Pandemic and school closure

In Cameroon, with the closure of 31,851 schools, more than 7,000,000 children have lost access to education due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In the North West and South West (NWSW), all 6,379 schools (3,692 in NW and 2,687 in SW) and about 4,200 community learning centers (2,436 in NW and 1,764 in SW) have been, temporarily, closed from 18 of March 2020 in an attempt to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the both regions, the Covid-19 emergency directly impacted 575,000 school aged children, as showed in the figure1. This includes 235,000 (73,742 are from NW and 161,258 from SW) Covid impacted students from public schools and about 340,000 (197,200 from NW and 142,800 from SW) learners from community centers. 9,363 (2,715 from NW and 6,648 from SW) teachers are directly impacted by the closure of schools.

In the NWSW, the hard-gained progress in access to learning, over the last year, has been reversed by the Covid-19 outbreak. An estimated total number of 1,033,000 (570,000 from NW and 463,000 from SW) school aged children are forced to stay at home due to the dual emergencies, the Covid-19 outbreak and the ongoing conflict. A total of 28,866 (16,742 from NW and 12,124 from SW) teachers are not in schools.

The Covid-19 emergency exacerbates even further the structural challenges and humanitarian impact on education systems. The spread of pandemic has compelled the education partners to put on hold the planned education activities and focus on response to the pandemic.