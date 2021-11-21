Communiqué adopted at the thirty-third session of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission established pursuant to the Geneva Joint Communiqué of 15 november 2002

Yaoundé, 20 November 2021

The Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission established pursuant to the Joint Communiqué adopted at the Summit which took place in Geneva on 15 November 2002 between His Excellency Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon and His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the presence of His Excellency Kofi Annan, then Secretary General of the United Nations, held its thirty-third Ordinary Meeting in Yaounde on 19 and 20 November 2021.

His Excellency, Annadif Khatir Mahamat Saleh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel and Chairman of the Cameroon-Nigeria Mixed Commission, chaired the deliberations of the session. Mr. Amadou Ali, Vice-Prime Minister and Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, led the delegations of Cameroon and Nigeria, respectively.

The Mixed Commission examined and adopted all the reports of the Sub-Commission on Demarcation since 2014, including that of the 32nd Meeting of the SCD held in Yaoundé on 17 and 18 November 2021. It commended the Sub-Commission on Demarcation and the Joint Technical Team for reaching agreements on twelve (12) out of eighteen (18) areas of disagreement since its last sitting. Equally, necessary parameters were given to the SCD for the resolution of the two sectors of Road Ziguague-Sahle-Mada and Mada Gourgourou. It further encouraged the Sub-Commission on Demarcation to continue with the pragmatic approach in its planned field visits to Mabas, Rhumsiki and Pillar 8. The Mixed Commission acknowledged the receipt of the report of the UN independent expert on Kotcha and agreed to include it on the agenda of the next Session of the CNMC for in-depth review.

The Mixed Commission examined and adopted the report of the Project Steering Committee on pillar emplacement, held in Yaounde on 16 November 2021. It commended the Project Steering Committee and the Technical Monitoring team for the successful construction of 1295 boundary pillars since the establishment of the project tripartite structure. The Mixed commission endorsed all 1673 pillars constructed to date and took note of the need to continue the pillar construction process. It commended the Parties for the reinforced security measures in the field.

The Mixed Commission expressed its gratitude to the governments of Cameroon, Nigeria, and Germany for their recent contributions to the Trust Fund supporting the demarcation exercises. It took note of the need to raise more funding for other activities related to demarcation and affected populations. The Mixed Commission therefore called upon the United Nations to provide a detailed financial report on the Trust Fund and a detailed provisional budget for the completion of remaining activities.

With regards to confidence building initiatives, the Mixed Commission commended the cooperation of United Nations Country teams in Cameroon and Nigeria; and encouraged them to work closely with the United Nations in realizing the projects already developed to assist affected populations.

The Mixed Commission expressed its readiness to work closely with the Parties in order to identify and to recommend the implementation of trans-border infrastructural projects to enhance the economic cooperation and the integration of the two countries and the region. It further recommended the two Parties to finalize the agreement on the joint exploitation of hydrocarbons along the maritime border.