Chapeau: Information Sharing Protocols for Data Responsibility in Cameroon - September 2021

Executive Summary

Data relating to the country context, affected people and the wide range of humanitarian response activities underway allows the humanitarian community in Cameroon to respond more effectively and efficiently. However, as organizations process increasingly large volumes of data, they also face more complex challenges and risks with managing and using this data responsibly.

Data responsibility in humanitarian action is the safe, ethical and effective management of personal and non-personal data for operational response. It is a critical issue for the humanitarian system to address and the stakes are high. Information Sharing Protocols (ISPs) are one of the key recommended actions for implementing data responsibility in humanitarian contexts. In Cameroon, the humanitarian community has established ISPs to support safe, ethical and effective information sharing between different stakeholders involved in humanitarian response. This document provides an overview of the existing ISPs that guide responsible data sharing in Cameroon’s different humanitarian response settings.