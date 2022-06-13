The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) releases US$ 1.7 million for urgent response to the cholera outbreak in Cameroon

Yaoundé, 13 June 2022 – The Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), Martin Griffiths, approved the allocation of US$ 1.7 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support the urgent response to the cholera outbreak in Cameroon.

The projects funded by CERF will be implemented in the South-West and Littoral regions by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO), in support of and in collaboration with public administration services as well as with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs). These projects will provide emergency assistance in case management, water, hygiene, and sanitation to communities affected by the cholera epidemic in the South-West and Littoral regions of Cameroon.

As of 29 May 2022, the Ministry of public health had recorded 8,241 cases and 154 deaths in the country. Seven regions are affected by the epidemic, including Centre, Far North, North, Littoral, South, South-West, and West. The South-West region which is already facing acute humanitarian needs due to violence, remains the most affected by the cholera outbreak with 5,628 cases and 90 deaths, followed by the Littoral with 2,208 cases and 58 deaths.

“The humanitarian actors are mobilized to support the cholera response. However, access to remote areas remains challenging as violence, movements impediments and poor condition of roads continue to hamper the humanitarian assistance in the region,” said Karen Perrin, the Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Cameroon.

“This CERF grant will enable the humanitarian partners to contribute to reducing cholera-related mortality and curb the spread of the disease, saving numerous lives,” said Olivier Beer, the Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim for Cameroon.