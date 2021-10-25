The Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) releases 5 million for humanitarian assistance in Cameroon

Yaoundé, 25 October 2021 – The Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator (USG/ERC), Martin Griffiths, approved the allocation of US$ 5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support humanitarian assistance in Cameroon.

The six projects funded by CERF will be implemented during the next 12 months by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and public administration services.

These projects will provide emergency assistance in nutrition, water, hygiene and sanitation, food and agriculture, health, protection, and gender-based violence to people affected by the crisis in the North-West and South-West regions of Cameroon.

“This CERF grant will enable the humanitarian community to sustain the multi-sectoral lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable population at the required levels. The recipient UN agencies will develop partnerships with local NGOs which have better access and wider presence.

The funding will also serve to reinforce needs assessments in the area in order to provide an adequate response,” said Matthias Z. Naab, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Cameroon.

“This funding comes at a time when the humanitarian response in Cameroon is underfunded and thousands of people continue to be left without vital humanitarian assistance and protection,” said Carla Martinez, the Head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Cameroon. “As of 25 October 2021, the humanitarian response plan for 2021 is funded at only 29.6 per cent. In addition to the lack of financial resources, the humanitarian response faces other challenges including difficulties in accessing the population in need due to insecurity,” she added.

Prevailing violence and the socio-economic impact of insecurity in the North-West and SouthWest regions significantly affect thousands of people who remain vulnerable. The severity of the humanitarian needs keeps growing due to the prolonged crisis, increasing insecurity and displacement.

