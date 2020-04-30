Cameroun : Covid 19 Situation - As of 27 April 2020

KEY FIGURES(source Min of Pub Health)

1705 as of 27 April Total number of confirmed cases in Cameroon.

805 Number of recovered cases

58 Number of deaths recorded

09 Regions Affected – Centre, Littoral, West, South West, South, East, Adamawa, North & North West.

I - OPERATIONAL RESPONSE

▪ UNHCR takes part in the national response Plan for COVID-19 and partakes in the weekly coordination meetings supervised by the Ministry of Public Health at the national, regional and local levels. UNHCR is working closely with the Ministry of Public Health to support government efforts against the spread of COVID-19 and its management by boosting the capacity of district hospitals especially in localities hosting persons of concern.

▪ The Secretary of State in the ministry of Public Health in charge of epidemics and pandemics was in the East region from 19 to 21 April where he assessed the regional response plan put in place by authorities with the support of UNHCR in the fight against COVID-19 at the level of health facilities. He also visited UNHCR structures set up in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included the Regional Hospital, the Gado Site where quarantine and isolation units have been set up for refugees, the Gado Integrated Health Centre and the Garoua Boulai District Hospital. He paid a similar visit to the Adamawa region also hosting a good number of refugees.

▪ UNHCR has been working with authorities to accompany the refugees who benefitted from the remission of prison terms following the presidential pardon as part of measures to limit the spread COVID-19 in prisons. In the Littoral, 02 refugees at the Douala prison are beneficiaries; 22 others benefited from the presidential measure in Batouri, East region, including 09 who were immediately released, and 13 with reduced sentences.