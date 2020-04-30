Cameroun : Covid 19 Situation - As of 20 April 2020

KEY FIGURES(source WHO)

1334 as of 21 April Total number of confirmed cases in Cameroon.

305 Number of recovered cases

42 Number of deaths recorded

I - OPERATIONAL RESPONSE

▪ UNHCR takes part in the national response Plan for Covid-19 and partakes in the weekly coordination meetings supervised by the Ministry of Public Health at the national, regional and local levels. UNHCR is working closely with the Ministry of Public Health to support government efforts against the spread of Covid-19 and its management by boosting the capacity of district hospitals especially in localities hosting persons of concern.

▪ Following the signing of a decree by the Head of State on 15 April for the remission and commutation of prison terms to decongest prisons as part of measures in the fight against Covid-19, UNHCR and legal partners in Douala are working to determine the impact of this decree on PoCs in detention at the Douala Central Prison, Littoral region.

▪ Discussions are ongoing at national and field levels with WFP for collaboration in the provision of food assistance to refugees placed in quarantine/isolation, as well as prospects for food distribution to refugees in the case of a complete lockdown following the incidence of the coronavirus in the country.