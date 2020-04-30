Cameroun : Covid 19 Situation - As of 14 April 2020

KEY FIGURES

846 Total number of confirmed cases in Cameroon.

98 Number of recovered cases

13 Number of deaths recorded

I - OPERATIONAL RESPONSE

▪ The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has designated a focal point in charge of Refugees and IDPs emergency/epidemic management;

▪ Setting up of inter-sectoral outbreak preparedness and response team at regional levels by local authorities and at the level of sites by UNHCR;

▪ UNHCR and partners have elaborated a multi-sector action plan;

▪ Compulsory wearing of masks in all public places, instituted by government as of 13 April. Meeting between UNHCR and the World Bank (WB) on 04 April, on the institution’s plans to support government in preventing the spread of Covid-19. It came out of the meeting that the WB has disbursed 6.5 million USD for government, to cover an emergency action plan elaborated and validated by government, and a command for hospital equipment and medication.

▪ UNHCR and the World Bank have accepted to work on an emergency action plan, estimated at one (1) to two (2) million USD to support refugee-hosting communities and refugees sites/camps.

▪ UNHCR takes part in the weekly coordination meetings piloted by the Ministry of Public Health at the national level. At the regional level, sub and field offices are working in collaboration with local government officials on Covid-19.

▪ The World Food Programme, (WFP) has reassured there are no fears of shortage in food items distributed to Persons of Concern, PoCs in the camps and sites. Discussions have been finalized in the field for WFP to provide feeding for the refugees placed in quarantine.

▪ There is an ongoing assessment of the impact of Covid-19 on protection activities in South West region.

UNHCR's Protection Cluster and protection partners in South West met with WHO during the week to assess the impact and risks of Covid-19 on internally displaced persons. All UNHCR-led sectors are contributing to the WHO/OCHA strategy on Covid-19 interventions.

▪ From 24 to 28 March UNHCR, the Ministry of health and partners undertook a second joint mission to strengthen the capacity of actors in Adamawa and East regions, in setting up prevention mechanisms and managing possible cases of Covid-19 in the refugee settlements.