30 Jan 2019

Cameroon/Lake Chad Crisis – Forced Displacement (DG ECHO, OCHA, UNHCR, IOM, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
  • According to the latest estimates, 35 000 people from Nigeria have sought refuge in Cameroon after the security forces left the city of Rann (Northeast Nigeria) on 27 January. Rann has been reportedly burned by non-state armed groups and 15 civilians killed.
  • Some humanitarian partners have enhanced their response to respond to the sudden influx of refugees, mostly in terms of pre-registration and access to water. However, the capacity of these organisations to respond is limited.
  • The European Commission's Copernicus mapping service has been activated to assist with analysing the population displacement.
  • In total, over 2.7 million people are forcibly displaced due to the Lake Chad crisis in Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

