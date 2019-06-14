14 Jun 2019

Cameroon/Lake Chad Crisis - Conflict (DG ECHO, DG ECHO partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original

At least 37 people have been killed in a major attack in the Far North Region of Cameroon, in Darak, an island on the Lake Chad. During the clashes between members of a non-state group and the security forces, 21 soldiers and 16 civilians were killed. This is the second attack since the beginning of the year and one of the most lethal in recent months.

Up to now, no new population displacement has been observed. Humanitarian organisations are concerned about the protection of civilians in the area, since they may be associated with opposition groups.

Cameroon is the second country most affected by the Lake Chad crisis, after Nigeria. Violence has already caused the internal displacement of 247,000 Cameroonians in the Far North region and the arrival of over 100,000 refugees from Nigeria.

