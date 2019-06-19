19 Jun 2019

Cameroon workshop advances women’s role in peacebuilding

Report
from Commonwealth Secretariat
Published on 18 Jun 2019 View Original

The Commonwealth has held a training session for more than 30 Cameroonians designed to highlight the role women can play in building peace, understanding conflict and countering violent extremism.

Participants from Cameroon’s civil society attended the four-day workshop in Douala. They are involved in supporting women who are on the frontline of fighting extremism and building paths to peace.

Commonwealth deputy head of countering violent extremism (CVE), Anna Sherburn, described women as “powerful actors” in the Commonwealth’s efforts to build resilience to violent extremism.

She said: “We learn so much by hearing their advice and looking to address the issues they see as lying at the root of violent extremism in our communities. It is so powerful when we create opportunities for women to draw strength and wisdom from the practices of other women.

"The Cameroon workshop attendees have learnt so much from our trainers, including Hamsatu Allamin, who works to prevent violent extremism in Nigeria. They call her mamma, they call her sister. In the Commonwealth, we learn from each other and it makes us all stronger."

During the workshop, participants built a better understanding of how women could be involved with or affected by violent extremism. They learned about ways to overcome the vulnerabilities of men and women to extremism and to help the returnees from conflict reintegrate into their communities.

The Commonwealth delivered the workshop in collaboration with the Allamin Foundation for Peace and Development and the International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN).

Participant, Caryn Dasah, said: "This training was so impactful and has increased my drive to seek ways to prevent violent extremism, which is a major issue that affects our community. Special thanks to the Commonwealth Secretariat for this laudible effort that will produce results as the participants go out and incorporate these concepts into our work."

The workshop covered a number of key topics including sharing best and traditional practices, and overcoming barriers to building peace.

The workshop forms part of a strong commitment of the Commonwealth and ICAN, which works together under the auspices of the Commonwealth Cadre of CVE Experts that was mandated by the Commonwealth Heads of Government in 2018 to counter violent extremism.

Among its other efforts, the Commonwealth has been working with the government and the civil society of Cameroon to identify strategies for increasing youth participation and to manage the returnees from conflict, in ways that accord the Commonwealth values.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.