Cameroon UNHCR Buea IDP Response Operational Update: North West and South West Regions (27 January - 02 February 2019)

UNHCR Response

Shelter/ NFI Support

In addition to the 2,840 wooden beams delivered to the INTERSOS-run warehouse in Kumba’s Meme Division, on Sunday 27January, 1,000 shelter kits and 1,300 wooden beams from the UNHCR stockpile in Douala, were transported to the repository during the week. A little over 4,000 wooden beams are currently in storage, in the Kumba depot. The 3,000 shelter kits still in Douala, will be transported to Kumba warehouse, next week, security along axis routes, permitting. 4,000 shelter kits and wooden beams pre-positioned in Kumba, will be distributed to 12,900 IDPs in Meme and 7,100 in Manyu Division, from 15 - 28 February. The delay in distribution is because of a much publicised period of potential unrest and insecurity around several events taking place from 04 – 14 February, 2019.

Protection Delivery

INTERSOS, UNHCR’s protection and assistance partner, will from 15 February begin the distribution of shelter kits to IDPs in the Meme and Many Divisions of the SW region. Targeted beneficiaries will include female headed households including homes with pregnant or lactating women. Families with at least one elderly person or persons living with disabilities including chronically or seriously ill people, will also be prioritised. Large families with more than five children under 18 years of age, child headed households and unaccompanied and separated children, will also receive shelter kits.

Recipients include IDP families living in spontaneous settlements or with host families in poor and makeshift shelter conditions. Families living in community or private structures with no solid walls or in unfinished buildings as well as IDPs with limited or no income to meet their shelter needs will also receive assistance. In addition, newly displaced families or IDPs subjected to secondary displacement with obvious shelter and/or NFI needs, will be assisted.

Due to volatile and increasing insecurity in areas of operation and across other locations in the SW/NW regions, INTERSOS, undertook three protection monitoring missions, this week. 95 cases involving human rights violations and abuses were documented. This brings to 1,893 the total number of protection incidents documented, since mid-November 2018. Destruction of/to property, the violation of the right to life and physical integrity as well as SGBV remain the most common infringements and abuses reported by IDPs.