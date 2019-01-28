Cameroon: UNHCR Buea IDP Response Operational Update: North West and South West Regions - 20 – 26 January 2019
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Infographic
Published on 26 Jan 2019 — View Original
KEY FIGURES
46,119 IDPs in South-West Region
104,801 IDPs in North-West Region
86,434 IDPs in Littoral & West Regions
PROTECTION CLUSTER
- Meets biweekly, 37 members
- Mapping of ongoing and planned protection activities underway (5W)
- Ongoing IM support for partners
- Cluster TORs defined, endorsed
- Prot./D.S. strategy dev. underway
SHELTER/NFI CLUSTER
- Meets biweekly, 33 members
- Strategy & TORs defined, endorsed
- Mapping of activities underway
- First SC meeting in Bamenda, NW
- Standard NFI kits composition agreed
- Performance monitoring conducted