Cameroon: UNHCR Buea IDP Response Operational Update: North West and South West Regions, 30 – 05 January 2019
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Infographic
Published on 05 Jan 2019 — View Original
KEY FIGURES
246,000 IDPs in South-West Region
105,000 IDPs in North-West Region
86,000 IDPs in Littoral & West Regions
PROTECTION CLUSTER
- Meets biweekly, 37 members
- Mapping of ongoing and planned protection activities underway (5W)
- Ongoing IM support for partners
- Cluster TORs defined, endorsed
- Prot./D.S. strategy dev. underway
SHELTER/NFI CLUSTER
- Meets biweekly, 33 members
- Strategy &TORs defined ,endorsed
- Standard NFI kits endorsed
- Mapping of activities underway
- Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) of 7 partners in place
- Cluster set up in Bamenda, NW