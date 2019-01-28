28 Jan 2019

Cameroon: UNHCR Buea IDP Response Operational Update: North West and South West Regions, 30 – 05 January 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 05 Jan 2019
KEY FIGURES

246,000 IDPs in South-West Region
105,000 IDPs in North-West Region
86,000 IDPs in Littoral & West Regions

PROTECTION CLUSTER

  • Meets biweekly, 37 members
  • Mapping of ongoing and planned protection activities underway (5W)
  • Ongoing IM support for partners
  • Cluster TORs defined, endorsed
  • Prot./D.S. strategy dev. underway

SHELTER/NFI CLUSTER

  • Meets biweekly, 33 members
  • Strategy &TORs defined ,endorsed
  • Standard NFI kits endorsed
  • Mapping of activities underway
  • Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) of 7 partners in place
  • Cluster set up in Bamenda, NW

