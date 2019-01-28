Cameroon UNHCR Buea IDP Response Operational Update: North West and South West Regions 20 – 26 January 2019)

UNHCR Response

Shelter Support

As the packaging of 4,000 shelter kits containing reinforced tarpaulin, wood, plastic rope, nails, shovels, pickaxes and hoes, nears completion, over 2,000 wooden beams (additional components of the shelter kits) out of 4,000, were transported from the UNHCR stockpile in Douala, to the INTERSOS-run warehouse in Kumba, Meme Division. The balance of the wooden beams and shelter kits will be transported to Kumba, next week. With ease of access to the kits and proximity to targeted beneficiaries, UNHCR will, in collaboration INTERSOS, the refugee agency’s protection and assistance partner, distribute 2,800 shelter kits in Meme Division and 1,200 in Manyu Division. 20,000 IDPs in these Divisions, will have received shelter kits by the end of February 2019.

Protection Delivery

Due to the unpredictable, volatile and increasing insecurity in areas of operation and across other locations, in the SW/NW regions, INTERSOS, managed to undertake five protection monitoring missions, this week. 42 cases involving human rights violations and abuses were documented. This brings to 1,798 the total number of protection incidents recorded, since mid-November 2018.

Common issues of concern revealed by IDPs during protection monitoring, include over-crowding in hosting homes and accommodation provided by faith-based organisations, severe shortage of NFIs, insufficient quantities of food and medical assistance. While referrals for medical assistance is being made, urgent support is required to address the other concerns. Destruction of/to property, the violation of the right to life and physical integrity as well as SGBV are the most common infringements and abuses documented.

Coordination

Protection Cluster:

The results of an adhoc meeting convened to develop content on ‘communicating effectively with communities’ in the SW/NW regions was presented to the Protection Cluster (PC). A communications working group (CWG) set up to develop content will also provide training to local media and NGO staff. A media information kit with content on humanitarian agencies, actors, their respective mandates, roles and responsibilities in the SW/NW is also being developed. Content will underscore the position of neutrality and impartiality, humanitarian agencies and actors uphold in the discharge of their functions. Content will also be shared with community based media. Regular updates on humanitarian interventions in the regions will be made available to the media and interested parties. The CWG has been set up to address concerns by local NGO members of the PC, for harmonized messages on the UN and humanitarian actors to dispel and correct misinformation about UN agencies and humanitarian actors in the SW/NW.

A rapid assessment of communities highly at risk, is being conducted by International Rescue Committee (IRC), on behalf of the Gender Based Violence (GBV) AoR, in the Fako and Meme Divisions of the SW. Assessments will be scaled up for GBV mainstreaming as security allows. Dignity kits have been distributed in Mamfe and psycho-social support is being provided to people of concern. Plans to train 60 participants on case management including 20 ‘master trainers’ on case management and referral pathways for the two regions is in progress.

The Child Protection (CP) AoR, is organizing a workshop on CP in Emergencies, for the end of January 2019. Another workshop to develop the strategic work plan for CP AoR, is being planned. A meeting will be convened to propose a joint CP database to harmonize the work and information provided by CP members. To prevent the duplication of services to people of concern, information will be monitored by a task team, through the database.

Shelter/ NFI Cluster:

A draft report of the Shelter/WASH Needs Joint Assessment conducted by REACH, in partnership with local NGOs in the last quarter of 2018, has been shared with the SC and wash cluster coordinators for final comment. The final version of the report will become available in the first week of February. Generally speaking, preliminary assumptions made by the SC when drafting its 2019 Strategy last year, are consistent with the results of the Joint Assessment. However, requisite adjustments will be made to the SC Strategy and IOM’s Displaced Tracking Matrix (DTM), to align with the findings of the Assessment.

The SC January 2019 Factsheet is being finalised and will be available the first week of February. SC analysis products including the December Factsheet and information on humanitarian actors involved in shelter and NFI provision, in the SW/NW, is available on: https://www.sheltercluster.org/sites/default/files/docs/1812122_factshee...)) https://www.sheltercluster.org/sites/default/files/docs/nw_sw_presence_m... .pdf).

The working group established jointly with OCHA, Shelter/NFI, Food Security and Protection Clusters has held a second meeting to develop criteria to prioritise support to the most vulnerable of IDPs and affected communities. This will eventually be adopted for use, as a common approach for all organisations.

Partnerships:

UNHCR protection and assistance-related activities, in the context of the ongoing IDP response, are undertaken in partnership with INTEROS, Authentique Memorial Empowerment Foundation (AMEF), and African Initiative for Relief Development (AIRD), in close collaboration and coordination with all relevant partners.