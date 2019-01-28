Cameroon UNHCR Buea IDP Response Operational Update: North West and South West Regions (13 – 19 January 2019)

UNHCR Response

Shelter Support

Over 2,200 shelter kits comprising reinforced tarpaulin, wood, plastic rope, nails, shovels, pickaxes and hoes will be transported from UNHCR’s stockpile in Douala to INTERSOS-run warehouses in the Meme and Manyu Divisions of the SW region. Because of continued insecurity on the roads, routes and locations between Kumba, Buea, Mamfe and Bamenda, the relocation of the shelter kits to the warehouses, will enable INTERSOS, UNHCR’s protection and assistance NGO partner, ease of and ready access to the items, in anticipation of distribution. UNHCR aims to have distributed 4,000 shelter kits to 20,000 IDPs by the end of February 2019.

Protection Delivery

Protection monitoring missions undertaken by INTERSOS in the NW region this week, resulted in the identification and documentation of 18 cases involving human rights violations and abuses. This brings to 1,756 the total number of protection incidents recorded by INTERSOS, since mid-November 2018.

Preparations for the distribution of shelter kits in the Meme and Manyu Divisions of the SW region are at an advanced stage. INTERSOS and its local NGO partner, Authentique Memorial Empowerment Foundation (AMEF) are finalising distribution activities with communities and their locations selected, based on need and accessibility.

Meanwhile, UNHCR has been engaging with and facilitating capacity building workshops for NGO partner staff to support their efforts to better address and respond to the protection and material needs of IDPs and affected communities. Weekly meetings between UNHCR, INTERSOS and the African Initiative for Relief Development (AIRD) will ensure greater coordination and the timely response in the provision of assistance to people of concern in the two regions.

Coordination

Protection Cluster:

The concept of protection mainstreaming will be introduced for discussion in depth, at the Protection Cluster (PC) meeting, on 22 January, 2019. The PC is working to ensure that protection mainstreaming and the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA) are activated in all clusters by the end of the first quarter of the year.

The PC will actively participate in inter-cluster assessment missions to locations where access to IDPs and affected communities, is possible. The first joint assessment mission for 2019, is scheduled for the last week of January.

Shelter/ NFI Cluster:

A preliminary report on the Shelter/WASH Needs Joint Assessment conducted by REACH, in partnership with local NGOs in the last quarter of 2018, was presented to the Shelter Cluster (SC). A key finding in the Assessment, that significant numbers of displaced populations are from communities where extensive damage has been done to homes and properties, indicates that IDPs and affected people will continue to require shelter support in the period, post insecurity in the SW/NW regions. The comprehensive report will made available in the week, 20 January 2019.

Key SC analysis products including the Factsheet and information about humanitarian actors involved in shelter and NFI provision, in the SW/NW, is available on the respective links: https://www.sheltercluster.org/sites/default/files/docs/1812122_factshee...)) https://www.sheltercluster.org/sites/default/files/docs/nw_sw_presence_m...). Additional products under development include shelter and NFI response maps and information on displaced populations in various shelter settings and domestic arrangements ranging from self-settled premises, hosted and rented facilities, at the level of sub-division.

A working group in the SC has been established to begin developing criteria to prioritize the most vulnerable and affected communities. The working group is developing criteria to adopt as a common approach for all organisations. The criteria will be shared with other clusters for their inputs.

Partnerships:

UNHCR protection and assistance-related activities, in the context of the ongoing IDP response, are undertaken in partnership with INTEROS, Authentique Memorial Empowerment Foundation (AMEF), and African Initiative for Relief Development (AIRD), in close collaboration and coordination with all relevant partners.