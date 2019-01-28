Cameroon UNHCR Buea IDP Response Operational Update: North West and South West Regions (06 – 12 January 2019)

UNHCR Response

Shelter Support

With 5,063 shelter kits in UNHCR’s Douala warehouse, INTERSOS, the refugee agency’s protection and assistance NGO partner, is to begin the distribution of the items to over 20,000 IDPs in the SW/NW regions, this month.

Protection Delivery

INTERSOS, presented its protection incidents trends analysis report for the period, mid-November to 31 December 2018. Of 1,738 protection incidents reported and documented, 1,181 were in the SW, 534 in the NW and 23 in West region. Most protection incidents were reported by women in the 18-59 age bracket. Serious medical conditions, unaccompanied and separated minors, people with disabilities, lactating and pregnant women were the highest cases of persons with specific needs. The most reported security incidents include destruction to homes and other domestic property, extortion of property, as well as torture and inhumane treatment. Rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation were reported as the highest GBV cases. IDPs have requested assistance with material support, physical protection and medical assistance. The report also reveals that victims are reluctant to seek assistance from specialized services largely because of mistrust and ignorance.

Coordination

Protection Cluster:

Members of the Protection Cluster (PC) have requested UNHCR support with training in digitized data capturing and encryption. Interested organisations will approach UNHCR individually, with their needs and requirements.

In this first quarter of 2019, the PC will prioritize mainstreaming protection in all activated clusters and Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA). Similarly, the PC will in partnership with other clusters, undertake assessment missions to various locations where access to IDPs is possible.

The Child Protection area of responsibility (AoR) TORs have almost been finalized. A 3W matrix is being populated with information from and about relevant partners and service providers. The matrix will become available to the PC when all required and relevant information is received.

Meanwhile, a training plan is being developed to address the needs of child protection actors. The draft training plan will be made available to the PC for support and participation. The GBV AoR has conducted the distribution of dignity kits and provided psycho-social first aid to IDPs in the Mamfe and Eyumodjock sub-divisions of Manyu Division, respectively. The GBV Coordinator is expected in Buea in the week, 14 January, 2019.

Shelter/ NFI Cluster:

Shelter/ NFI Cluster meetings will resume on 16 January 2019.

Partnerships:

UNHCR protection and assistance-related activities, in the context of the ongoing IDP response, are undertaken in partnership with INTEROS, Authentique Memorial Empowerment Foundation (AMEF), and African Initiative for Relief Development (AIRD), in close collaboration and coordination with all relevant partners.