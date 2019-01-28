Cameroon UNHCR Buea IDP Response Operational Update: North West and South West Regions (29 December – 05 January 2019)

UNHCR Response

Shelter/ NFI Support

NFI distribution was conducted during the reporting period, in the villages of Ntenako, Ossing, Ndekwai and Talangye, in the Eyumojock Sub-Division of Manyu Division. 1,410 NFI kits were distributed to 8,244 IDPs. Cumulatively, 34,986 IDPs have been provided assistance, since NFI distribution began in mid-November 2018. Similarly, 6,017 kits have been distributed to IDPs over the same period. The distribution of NFI kits is now complete.

INTERSOS is currently finalizing the distribution plan of 4,000 shelter kits planned for approximately 20,000 IDPs. 2,272 shelter kits are currently in stock. Distribution is expected to begin in January 2019.

Protection Delivery

Coordination

Protection Cluster:

UNHCR protection monitoring partner, INTERSOS, has nearly completed all data entry of the protection incident reports, to date. This will not only update information gathered during protection monitoring but will define protection trends in SW/NW. This updated version will be shared with all actors once the data entry is completed at zero backlog.

Protection guidance materials on GBV and Centrality of Protection were shared with protection and humanitarian actors. The guidance is useful to actors on the ground who disseminate such materials further with their staff, in order to address the capacity building aspects of local humanitarian and protection staff. The Protection cluster will continue to disseminate such guidance with all actors.

Shelter/ NFI Cluster:

Partnerships:

UNHCR protection and assistance-related activities, in the context of the ongoing IDP response, are undertaken in partnership with INTEROS, Authentique Memorial Empowerment Foundation (AMEF), and African Initiative for Relief Development (AIRD), in close collaboration and coordination with all relevant partners.