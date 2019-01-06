Cameroon UNHCR Buea IDP Response Operational Update: North West and South West Regions (09 - 15 December 2018)

UNHCR Response

Shelter/ NFI Support

NFI distribution was conducted this week, in the villages of Mbalangui, Ediki and Ekumbe within Mbonge Sub-Division as well as Djongo in Konye Sub-Division, Meme Division. A total of 2,271 kits were distributed to 13,626 people. Cumulatively, 20,664 IDPs and other crisis-affected members of hosting communities have been provided with NFI assistance. Since mid-November when NFI support began 3,444 kits have been distributed.

Notwithstanding security concerns and disruptions which continue to affect the delivery of assistance to IDPs and vulnerable host communities in the SW/NW regions, UNHCR continued to replenish its NFI stock from its stockpile in Douala.

A total of 2,674 NFI kits were delivered to the INTERSOS-run warehouse in Kumba this week. Since mid-November 4,766 kits have been dispatched to the facility for distribution. UNHCR logistics partner, African Initiative for Relief Development (AIRD) will transport the remaining 1,234 NFI kits in Douala to Kumba, next week.

Protection Delivery

UNHCR protection and assistance partner, INTERSOS has intensified monitoring and sensitization activities, as ongoing insecurity increases the vulnerability of IDPs and host communities. Among several key initiatives, it is undertaking activities to reduce gender-based violence and the harmful effects it has on individuals and communities. Mechanisms are being put in place to support and provide services including counseling, medical treatment and the provision of dignity kits. INTERSOS will also increase the identification and screening of SGBV cases for referral to relevant service providers. Meanwhile, INTERSOS is working with multiple stakeholders such as community and religious leaders to gain unfettered access to the affected population.

Thirteen protection monitoring missions undertaken this week, resulted in the identification and documentation of 156 cases involving human rights violations and abuses. This brings to 1,057 the total number of protection incidents recorded to date.