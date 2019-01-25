25 Jan 2019

Cameroon: “Underfunding means we cannot do all we can to make the difference in people’s lives”

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Jan 2019 View Original
© OCHA/Ivo Brandau
Displaced children speak with a humanitarian worker.
© OCHA/Ivo Brandau

Yesterday, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Cameroon, Ms. Allegra Baiocchi, and Cameroon’s Civil Protection Director, Ms. Yap Mariatou, warned key donor countries of the worrying developments in Cameroon and the drastic increase in humanitarian needs in the country.

“Hundreds of thousands of people on Cameroon’s territory need urgent assistance and protection,” Ms. Baiocchi said, presenting, in coordination with Cameroon’s government, the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019. “Attacks against civilians have increased and many conflict-affected people are surviving in harsh conditions without humanitarian assistance due to the dramatic underfunding of the response,” she added.

